LOPEZ, Miguel

We are sad to announce the passing of Miguel Bruno Velasquez Lopez, October 6th 1930 – July 8th 2022. Leaving behind his soul mate of 56 years, Teresa Romero Lopez. His siblings Refugio Lopez, Guadalupe Lopez, Paulita Castillo, Leonor Huizar, Salvador Lopez, Higinio Lopez, Tomas Lopez and Antonio Lopez. His children Ronald Romero, Michael Lopez and Kathleen Marshall. His grandchildren Nicole Romero, Alexzandria Swartwood, Hannah Lopez, Zachary Lopez, Isabella Marshall, Carlo Marshall and Joshua Romero along with his great-grandchildren and his 52 nieces and nephews.

Rosary will be held Thursday, July 14th at 6:oopm at Old Mission Santa Ines. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 15th, at 12:00 NOON at Old Mission Santa Ines followed by burial service at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Loper Funeral Chapel