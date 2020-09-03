LOPEZ, Norma May (Mora)

June 19, 1935 – August 22, 2020

Beloved daughter, sister, auntie, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Our mother was born June 19, 1935 to Robert and Camille (Escobar) Mora (predeceased) of Santa Barbara. She was the eldest of five children. Norma went to Lincoln Elementary, Santa Barbara Jr and Senior High schools where art was a favorite subject. While still in high school, an art assignment gave Norma the opportunity and honor to have one of her art pieces, her rendition of the Mona Lisa, hang in the City School’s Superindent’s office for a number of years.

She was a counter girl at Woolworth’s on the corner of State and Anapamu St. where she learned from a customer and retired waitress, how to pour the Ôperfect’ cup of coffee. On February 11, 1956 she married Arthur Lopez, who predeceased her in 2014, son of Reynaldo and Carmen (Troncoso) Lopez (predeceased). Arthur and Norma raised a family of five, beginning on Canon Perdido St and ending on Flora Vista Drive on the Mesa.

Family was Norma’s sole focus in life. Sacrifice and service for the well-being of her loved ones was always in her heart and actions. Our mother made sure that we didn’t leave the house wearing one blue sock and one black sock at the same time, that our hair was combed and homework in hand. As our family grew up, she reminded us of our manners (often), and that the good we did for others, would return to us someday. Most importantly, that God… was always with us. Norma loved to entertain. She would rise early on the day of an event and cook up a storm. A delightful hostess and graceful dancer on the dance floor, our mother would enjoy gatherings at our house with all the gusto her Life offered. Her graciousness and genuine giving spirit was always recognized by family and friends. And she loved to sing.

When the youngest of our family began school, Norma volunteered as a teacher’s helper at Monroe Elementary and soon, she became a sought-after teaching assistant for 2nd and third grades, PTA President, campus advisor and friend. Norma loved people. She worked in retail stores over the years, Thrifty’s and Rite-aid the longest. She also worked for Dr. Campbell on State Street.

Norma loved road trips, though she rarely left her beloved home state of California. Her adventurous spirit took her to to Florida, Mexico and Baja California. She loved day trips to Cambria, Ojai and San Francisco. Stories were a favorite past time. She loved getting lost in a good mystery and watching movies from the 1930’s to present. She was an excellent Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She could calm the crankiest baby and loved to sing her Grandchildren to sleep.

Norma was a very unique and genuine woman. Though she was not perfect and fraught with all that there was to be human, but she was perfectly imperfect as our sister, our mother, and our friend. She was perfectly, Norma.

God bless you, Momma, Your quick wit and presence will be missed. Norma is survived by her children, Loretta Lopez (Stevan), Lisa Marie Cunningham (Patrick), Arthur David, Reynaldo (Iris), and Carmelita Lopez Pinedo (Rudy); 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grand children; Sisters Lorraine and Virginia, Brothers, Robert Jr (Sonny), Richard and Raymond. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 21 East Sola Street Santa Barbara, CA. 93101 @10am September 4th. Outside in the grassy area.