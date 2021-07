6/22/38 – 5/1/21

Gloria passed away peacefully in San Diego, CA on May 1, 2021.

Born on June 22, 1938 to Joseph G. and Della P. Molina (dec) in Santa Barbara. Siblings Cecilia and Ralph preceded her

in death.

She is survived by brothers Joe (Angie), Carlos (Pat), Sylvester, Paul, James (Kathy) and sisters Pauline and Rita.

Memorial mass is Monday, July 19 at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church at 10 am. Interment to follow at Goleta Cemetery.