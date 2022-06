LOPEZ, Rosie O.

Rosie O. Lopez, 86, a Santa Barbara Native, who lived in Carpinteria for many years passed away at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday June 17th. She is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Lopez, her parents Frank and Connie Mason and her nephew Alfred Mendoza.

She leaves behind her sisters Martha Mendoza, Sally Ramirez, Frances Mason, Ruth Mason and brother Gene Mason, her five nephews and their families and her one niece and her family and many other friends and family who she loved dearly.

Rosary will be on Saturday, June 25th 11:00 at Welch-Ryce-Haider, 15 E. Sola Street, Santa Barbara.

Funeral will be on Monday, June 27th 1:00 at St. Joseph Chapel, 4691 7th Street, Carpinteria, CA