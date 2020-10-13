LORENZANA, Christopher William

June 21, 1952 – Sept 22, 2020 FND

Chris, 68 yrs old, was born to Albert Lorenzana Sr. and Esther Lorenzana. Chris was the third of their four sons. He is preceded in death by his mother Esther Lorenzana. He is survived by his father Albert Lorenzana Sr. and his older brothers Albert Lorenzana Jr., Steven Lorenzana and his younger brothers Mark Lorenzana and Michael Lorenzana.

Chris was born in Ventura, Ca. and lived here all of his life. He grew up on Ventura Avenue and he graduated from Ventura High School and attended Ventura College. About this time he developed an interest in art, drawing and especially photography. He seemed to have a natural talent to take good pictures. He liked to go to downtown Ventura street festivals and he liked to ride his bike around town.

Chris was extremely proud of his Chicano heritage and he spent most of his life learning about it. He studied the city and county Chicano heritage. He researched his extended family tree to the 1700s and he spent decades creating an extensive family tree. Chris had a strong sense of justice and right and wrong. He had membership with The Southern Poverty Law Center and United Farm Workers. Although he never had much money, he would always contribute to the United Farm Workers and The Southern Poverty Law Center.