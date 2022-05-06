LORGE, Anna Christine “Tina”

Jun 25, 1948 – April 16, 2022

Anna Christine ‘Tina’ Lorge was born June 25, 1948 in Los Angeles, California to Wade and Barbara Miller. She passed away at The Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara on April 16, 2022 after a heroic battle with cancer.

Tina grew up in Los Alamitos, CA with her younger brother, David. She also had three older half-brothers: Wade Jr., Dale and Bruce Miller, with whom she had happy times as a little girl at her father’s cabin on Big Bear Lake. She also spent many memorable times with her cousin, Cathy, who was like a sister and countless summers with her beloved Aunt Connie in Laguna Beach, Ca.

After being introduced to Catholicism by a girlfriend, Tina chose to spend her senior year at St. Anthony’s High School in Long Beach, where she could immerse herself in the Catholic faith. After graduation, she traveled extensively throughout Mexico and Europe with her mother which ignited a lifelong passion to see the world.

While at Long Beach State University, she met the love of her life, Mark Lorge, and there was no turning back! They were married two years later, on July 20, 1969, the day man walked on the moon. They began married life in Belmont Shore where their first son, Eric, was born. Tina loved nothing more than setting up her own home and being a mother.

In 1972, Mark was accepted to architecture school at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where Tina also continued her education. Two years later, their second son, Alex was born. They loved living in San Luis Obispo where they made many friends and where several family members moved after visiting.

In 1975, Tina graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree, cum laude, in English literature, an amazing accomplishment for a mother of a young family. Tragically, at the same time, she learned that she had Hodgkin’s disease. The family then moved to Palo Alto where she successfully received treatment at Stanford Medical Center throughout that summer.

Even though the Lorges loved the Central Coast, alas, they relocated to Newport Beach, where Mark and Tina both began their careers; landscape architecture and public relations, respectively. Tina worked for some of the most prestigious organizations in Orange County: Hoag Hospital, Kohl Company and the Irvine Company. Eventually, to balance more time with her family, Tina built her own public relations consulting firm, Lorge Communications. In 1985, the Lorges finally settled in Laguna Beach where they lived for the next 35 years. Tina was able to devote full time to her greater joy of being a fulltime mother and wife. She and Mark were honored so serve as Eucharistic Ministers at St. Catherine of Sienna Church and developed life long friendships while growing deeper in their faith.

Tina was always an avid reader, whether it be English literature, American history, or World History. However, history of the Catholic Church became her passion and which, over the years, she amassed a large library. Tina received a Catechist Certificate from the Archdiocese of Orange that allowed her to participate in candidate formation. For many years, she also found joy in teaching young people in religious education classes.

During this time, traveling was always on Tina and Mark’s itinerary. Between Mark’s international practice and personal trips, they were able to see the world together, visiting Asia, Europe, South America, the Middle East , and Africa, where she organized a safari. In 2014, Mark retired, and they moved to Montecito, California, an area they dreamed of settling for many years. They became active members at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and made many special friends.

Tina was known to family and friends as “the Great Communicator.” Even though miles apart, she kept a personal relationship with each granddaughter. Always thinking of others, Tina regularly wrote loving, handwritten cards and letters because she believed a handwritten note was a more effective way of expressing her love and appreciation and she did so right through the final days of her own suffering. She was loved by so many.

Tina is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Mark; their sons, Eric (Charlotte) Lorge in France; Alex (Cassie) Lorge in Bend, Oregon, and her five beloved granddaughters: Madeleine, Colette, Violette, Louise and Simone.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to 40 Days for Life.