Los Agaves locations, sister restaurants reopen for outdoor dining

COURTESY PHOTO

All five Los Agaves locations, along with sister restaurants Santa Mezcal and Flor De Maiz, as seen here, have reopened their outdoor seating for patrons.

SANTA BARBARA — With Santa Barbara County now in the purple tier, local restaurants have been given the green light to reopen to outdoor dining.

All five Los Agaves locations, along with sister restaurants Santa Mezcal and Flor De Maiz, have reopened their outdoor seating for patrons.

“We are so grateful for the community’s continued support during this next phase, as we follow all guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our customers and team,” Carlos Luna, owner, Los Agaves, Santo Mezcal and Flor De Maiz, said in a statement.

The restaurants have reopened with all necessary modifications, as they look forward to welcoming back the public to enjoy their signature cocktails and popular Mexican dishes. All locations will continue to offer takeout and delivery service.

The five Los Agaves locations are: 600 N. Milpas St., in Santa Barbara; 2911 De la Vina St., in Santa Barbara; 7024 Market Place Drive, in Goleta; 20750 Russell Ranch Road, in Westlake Village; and 2910 Portico Way, in Oxnard.

Santa Mezcal is located at 119 State St., and Flor De Maiz is located at 29 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

— Mitchell White