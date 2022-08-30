Los Alamos bridge reconstruction to continue starting Sept. 6

COURTESY PHOTO

As part of a project to reconstruct bridges on U.S. Highway 101 at the interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos, the northbound bridge will be demolished beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6.

This roadwork will result in a 24-hour closure of State Route 135 between Bell/Main Street to San Antonio Boulevard beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 a.m. until Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 a.m.

A temporary shuttle service will transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center. US 101 will remain open in both directions.

Access to the southbound U.S. 101 on and off-ramps will remain open and the northbound on- and off-ramps at State Route 135 will remain open for travelers to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.

In addition, travelers on northbound U.S. 101 will encounter a traffic switch onto a newly constructed bridge in the center median beginning Wednesday morning for the next four months while construction proceeds on new traffic lanes.

This project will continue to include periodic intermittent full overnight closures of State Route 135. Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to advise all travelers about these closures. The contractor for this $10 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria. It is scheduled to be complete by March 2023.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District Public Affairs at: 805-549-3318 or can visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

