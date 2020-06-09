Los Alamos honors Olga Reed School grads

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Motorists honk as they drive vehicles decorated with balloons on Bell Street Saturday in Los Alamos during a parade to honor Olga Reed Elementary School graduates.

“Always a Bronco!”

So said the sign on a car that had a rocking horse on its top during a short but enthusiastic parade in a town straight out of the Old West: Los Alamos.

Motorists in balloon-decorated cars, trucks and SUVs honked Saturday as they drove down Bell Street and turned left onto Centennial Street, past the tall American flag in the street and a long line of guests of honor. Seated on folding chairs, which were at least six feet apart and decorated with blue and white balloons, were the smiling, eighth-grade graduates of nearby Olga Reed Elementary School. It’s a K-8 school of about 200 students and is part of the Orcutt Union School District.

A photo at the school’s website, olgareed.orcuttschools.net, shows about 30 graduates. If you click on links there, you can hear graduation speeches by students Ailee and Nicole.

A motorist reminds everyone about school spirit as he turns left on Centennial Street.

The school is the home of the Broncos, as the motorist with the rocking reminded everyone during the parade.

As he and others turned left onto Centennial Street, upbeat music was played from a parked truck under an arc of balloons. Families and friends waved from cars or stood on Centennial Street and took photos and held signs of support. After the parade ended, various cars, trucks and SUVs came back on Centennial Street as families picked up the graduates.

Nothing but the best chauffeur service for the class of 2020.

