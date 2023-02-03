Los Alamos library adds Saturday hours

LOS ALAMOS — Starting this weekend, the Los Alamos Branch Library, 405 Helena St.) will now be open on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The library is part of the Santa Maria library system.

The Los Alamos Branch Library offers 24/7 digital resources including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines and audiobooks. Online databases and programs, email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the Library’s operations, hours and more are available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library. Patrons may also apply for a free library card at the website.

You can follow the library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. On Facebook, search for Santa Maria Public Library and, on Instagram, it’s: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

Questions may be directed to 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.

— Caleb Beeghly