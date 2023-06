SANTA BARBARA — Hand Habits will perform at 9 p.m. June 23 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., Suite 205, Santa Barbara. Doors open at 8.

The Los Angeles band will perform from its new collection of songs, “Sugar The Bruise,” which is being released today via Fat Possum.

Hand Habits was founded by Meg Duffy, the band’s primary songwriter.

The June 23 concert will also feature Greg Uhlmann from Perfume Genius.

Tickets cost $18. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

— Dave Mason