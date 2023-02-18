Los Angeles-based folk ballet troupe Grandeza Mexicana to perform

COURTESY PHOTO

Grandeza Mexicana was formed to advance the field of Mexican folk ballet and enhance the public’s appreciation of Mexican culture.

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! will present Grandeza Mexicana, an award-winning Los Angeles folk ballet company, in free concerts in March.

Performances are set for:

— 7 p.m. March 17 at Isla Vista Elementary School, 6875 El Colegio Road, Isla Vista.

— 7 p.m. March 18 at Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo St., Guadalupe.

— 7 p.m. at The Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School, 721 E, Cota St., Santa Barbara.

Grandeza Mexicana has performed at The Music Center for the Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration, the Terrace Theater, the Center for the Arts in Sacramento, the Ford Theater, the Alex Theatre, the Skirball Cultural Center and the Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts. The ensemble has also performed with acclaimed artists such as Jose Feliciano, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan, Mariachi Sol De Mexico, Luis Miguel, Shaila Durcal and Lila Downs.

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! Is collaboration among UCSB Arts & Lectures, The Marjorie Luke Theatre, the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, and the Isla Vista School Parent Teacher Association serving Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Guadalupe and New Cuyama.

