Los Angeles Philharmonic to perform at The Granada

Gustavo Dudamel has conducted the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009.

SANTA BARBARA — Before Gustavo Dudamel leaves the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the conductor will lead the orchestra in a concert at 4 p.m. May 28 at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara.

The Community Arts Music Association of Santa will feature Maestro Dudamel conducting Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Opus 92, as well as two world premieres of works by American composers Ellen Reid and Gabrielle Smith.

The soloist in Ms. Smith’s “Lost Coast” will be cellist Gabriel Cabezas, and the work is inspired by Ms. Smith’s personal reflections on climate change.

Gabriel Cabezas will be the cello soloist during the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s performance of “Lost Coast.”

Maestro Dudamel, the L.A. Philharmonic’s music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, has recently announced he will leave the orchestra in September 2026. Mr. Dudamel has led the LA Philharmonic’s successful orchestra since 2009, and he will be assuming the role of music director of the New York Philharmonic starting in September 2026.

Before his concert at The Granada, the CAMA Women’s Board is hosting a lunch and lecture at 1 p.m. May 28 at the SoHO Restaurant and Music Club, featuring Simon Williams, a professor emeritus of the UCSB Department of Theatre and Dance.

Reservations are recommended for the pre-concert lunch and lecture.

— Kira Logan