Los Angeles Rams linebacker visits Cate School

COURTESY PHOTO

Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams stands for a photo with the Cate School Rams.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller came up to Carpinteria to meet with a team whose name he likes.

The Cate School Rams.

Miller, who’s bound for the Super Bowl after his Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers Sunday and became the NFC champions, appeared early this week at Cate School to celebrate Black History month, answer questions and, of course, meet with the Cate School Rams.

The local team doesn’t need to wait until the Super Bowl to declare a championship. The Cate School Rams won the school’s first CIF Division I 8-Man Football Championship.

According to a news release, Cate junior Carlo Kim asked Miller, the Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player, about his life and career.

Miller did have a Plan B if he didn’t succeed at football: poultry farming. In fact, he majored in poultry science at Texas A&M.

“Thank God, I made it to the NFL,” Miller joked at Cate School, according to the news release.

The Kim family and Kyle Mason, Cate School’s director of outreach and recruitment and the head track and field coach, worked together to organize the event.

Mason said Cate was honored to have Miller on campus to celebrate Black History Month. “He has affected change on so many levels beyond football and does so much more than what we know him for.”

Miller started Von’s Vision to help low-income students get eye care. The linebacker worked to overcome his own vision problems and asthma.

Miller said he tried to help one or two children as he began Von’s Vision and that today his organization has raised millions of dollars in eyewear. “It’s an honor and a privilege to start Von’s Vision and for it to have the type of impact that it has.”

After the Q&A, Miller posed for photos, signed autographs and stood in a photo with the Cate School Rams.

