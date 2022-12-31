Los Angeles Reed Quintet to come to Los Olivos

COURTESY PHOTOS

Patrick Posey, left and Lara Wickes

LOS OLIVOS — The Los Angeles Reed Quintet will perform Jan. 13 as part of the 42nd season of the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

The program will feature music by Mendelssohn, Mahler, Ligeti, Nina Shekhar, Yanjun Hua, Corelli, Fred Coots and Sam Lewis.

The quintet consists of Patrick Posey, saxophone; Lara Wickes, oboe; Eric Jacobs, clarinet; Anthony Parnther, bassoon, and Brian Walsh, bass clarinet.

At left, Eric Jacobs, at center Anthony Parnther, at right Brian Walsh.

“We are so excited to bring the Los Angeles Reed Quintet back to SYVCS!” Artistic Director Robert Cassidy said in a news release. “They captivated the audience at their last performance on the series with their energetic, colorful and imaginative display of what chamber music can be. Please come out for this unique experience!”

Tickets cost $20 for general admission and $35 for patrons. They’re free for students. To obtain a ticket, go to smitv.info/syvconcerts.

Upcoming Santa Ynez Valley Series concerts include:

— Feb. 19, 2023: Takács Quartet.

— March 1, 2023: Conor Hanick.

— May 13, 2023: Demarre McGill and Rodolfo Leone.

— Dave Mason