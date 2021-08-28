Los Gatos Locos to perform

SANTA MARIA — Los Gatos Locos, a six-member cover/tribute band, will play at 1 p.m. Sunday at Acquistapace Park, 1921 S. Western Ave.

The Santa Maria performance is part of the Concert in the Park series. It’s presented by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth.

Los Gatos Locos performs Latin rock, funk and dance-worthy R&B classics.

Concerts in the Park are free and family-friendly.People are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. The concerts will continue through September. See the complete schedule at www.cityofsantamaria.org/concertsinthepark.

A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the concert, through a partnership of the city of Santa Maria and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Dave Mason