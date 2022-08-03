Los Niños de las Flores delivers flowers

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Fiesta’s Los Niños de las Flores pose for a photo with Santa Barbara City Council members after delivering flowers to them Tuesday.

By DAVID BOLTON

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS-PRESS

On the steps of Santa Barbara City Hall, Fiesta’s Los Niños de las Flores delivered flowers Tuesday to each member of the Santa Barbara City Council at the conclusion of a busy day that also saw Los Niños visit more than a dozen senior residential centers throughout our community.

With a view of Mercado De La Guerra in the foreground, and City Hall in the background, Old Spanish Days La Presidente Maria Cabrera began the event by presenting a signed poster to the City Council.

“We are here to say thank you for all that you do for us as a city, and for being a part of this fantastic festival for the entire community,” said La Presidente Cabrera in her remarks.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone everywhere during Fiesta as we all enjoy the time together. Old Spanish Days values the continuing the partnership together.”

Los Niños arrived at City Hall following several visits to area seniors – a tradition for Los Niños every year during Fiesta. Their day ended with a rehearsal on the steps of Old Mission Santa Barbara in anticipation of tonight’s La Fiesta Pequeña.

David Bolton is El Primer Vice Presidente for Old Spanish Days.

