Los Niños de las Flores in action

FRITZ OLENBERGER PHOTOS/COURTESY OLD SPANISH DAYSFiesta's Los Niños de las Flores deliver flowers Wednesday to Covenant Living at the Samarkand in Santa Barbara. The site was one of more than a dozen senior residential centers that the youths visited throughout the community, delivering flowers and inspiring smiles.