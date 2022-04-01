Los Padres completes stream restoration project

Popular recreation area reopens to the public

SOLVANG — Los Padres National Forest Officials have announced the completion of an extensive stream restoration project on Munch and Davy Brown Creek in the Sisquoc River watershed of the Santa Lucia Ranger District.

The Forest order, which closed Upper Sunset Valley Road since July of 2021, expired at midnight Wednesday, officially reopening this popular area that includes the Davy Brown and Nira Campgrounds.

Beginning last autumn, three degraded low-water road crossings were removed on Upper Sunset Valley Road (Forest Road 8N09). Two crossings were replaced with channel-spanning bridges to improve passage for endangered Southern California steelhead trout along three and a half miles of critical habitat. The third crossing was decommissioned and returned to its natural state.

This project was successful thanks to partnerships with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and South Coast Habitat Restoration along with other generous partners, including Santa Barbara County, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California Trout, Coastal Conservancy, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, California Conservation Corps, and the California Fish Passage Forum.

A portion of cost-recovery settlements from the Zaca and Piru Fires were used to fund this $4 million project as well as in-kind contributions from SCHR that were awarded through the NFWF.

— Katherine Zehnder