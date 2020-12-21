Los Padres Forest office relocates to Solvang

SOLVANG — Officials with the Los Padres National Forest have announced that it has completed moving its supervisor’s office from its longtime location in Goleta to a new leased facility at 1980 Old Mission Drive in Solvang, at the corner of Alamo Pintado Road and State Route 246.

LPNF officials have been studying potential sites for a new supervisor’s office for more than 10 years. A decision was made in 2015 to narrow the focus to the Buellton-Santa Ynez corridor, and in 2016 the General Services Administration advertised for interested lessors. The new location was selected in 2017 and construction on the existing building was completed this fall, according to a news release.

The telephone numbers for Supervisor’s Office employees have been transferred to the Solvang office and will remain the same.

Due to Covid-19, LPNF offices have been closed since March. That’s when employees began working remotely to provide virtual services to the public. The supervisor’s office will remain closed until it is safe to reopen the building to employees and the public.

As a reminder, developed campgrounds are closed under a Regional Order until Jan. 6 to align with the state stay-at-home order which prohibits overnight camping. LPNF day use areas, along with OHV and hiking trails, remain open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to be familiar with and follow CDC guidance when using public lands.

For additional information, please visit the Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/home.

— Mitchell White