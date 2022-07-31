Home Local Los Padres National Forest officials seek comment on Ecological Restoration Project
Los Padres National Forest officials seek comment on Ecological Restoration Project

On Friday, Los Padres National Forest (LPNF) officials encouraged interested members of the public to comment on the scope of the LPNF Ecological Restoration Project, which is being proposed on four of the five LPNF Ranger Districts.

The purpose of this project is to restore fire-adapted ecosystems, reduce fuels and reintroduce fire on the landscape by prescribed burning on approximately 235,495 acres of land administered by the LPNF within Kern, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

This solicitation for public comment helps serve the purpose of “scoping” under the Council of Environmental Quality’s National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

The Forest Service is requesting all comments be submitted by Aug. 28. Written comments may be submitted electronically at https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public//CommentInput?Project=62369

Written comments can also be addressed to Los Padres National Forest Supervisor’s Office, Attention: Kyle Kinports, 1980 Old Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463. Commenters are asked to state the project name, “LPNF Ecological Restoration Project” on the envelope and letter.

