Los Padres National Forest seeks public review of grant proposals

Interested community members can help officials at Los Padres National Forest secure State of California Off-Highway Vehicle grants by providing comments on its proposals.

Los Padres staff intends to submit project proposals covering operations and maintenance as well as restoration and law enforcement.

The state’s online application deadline is March 1. There is a two-month period for public reviewing, starting March 2 and ending May 3. Final applications are due June 7.

To view the preliminary applications, go to the grants tab at ohv.parks.ca.gov starting March 2.

Submit comments through email as prompted by the online review process and mail comments to Los Padres National Forest, 1980 Old Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463 with “Attention: Recreation/OHV.”

— Annelise Hanshaw