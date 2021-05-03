Los Padres officials to host public workshop

Los Padres National Forest officials will host a public workshop to discuss and develop options as part of a proposed Rose Valley Creek watershed restoration project.

The goal of this workshop is to engage with interested members of the public and identify potential concerns that need to be considered ahead of the planning and design of any potential restoration activities.

The purpose of the Rose Valley Creek watershed restoration project is to remove non-native invasive species and improve habitat for native species within the watershed. The construction of the Rose Valley Lakes by the U.S. Navy in the 1950s altered the landscape, creating conditions where nonnative fish species eventually outcompeted native fish such as trout and southern Steelhead in the Rose Valley Creek. The aim of the project is to restore the Rose Valley Creek channel, floodplain, and riparian vegetation to pre-1950s conditions while providing a sustainable level of public access and recreational use, according to a news release.

Los Padres National Forest specialists will host an informational virtual public workshop to describe the proposed restoration and solicit input from 4 to 5 pm May 13. The meeting will include a brief presentation followed by a period for public questions and comments. The public can access the workshop by visiting https://tinyurl.com/stjx9s99.

Audio for the meeting may be accessed by calling into 323-886-7051, conference ID 348 591 878#.

A recording of the complete public workshop will be available after the meeting on Los Padres National Forest’s public website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/home. Public comments on the proposed restoration project and potential issues of concern related to the restoration project will be accepted until June 30.

Comments may be submitted orally during the public workshop or written via email or U.S. Postal Service mail. Emailed comments may be sent to RoseValleyCreekComments@ce.solutions. Please note “Rose Valley Creek Restoration Public Comment” in the subject line. Written comments may be mailed to the Los Padres National Forest, Attn: Heidi George, 1980 Old Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463.

— Mitchell White