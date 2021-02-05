Los Padres to begin prescribed burning

Los Padres National Forest officials have announced they’ll begin their annual prescribed burning operations on the forest over the next few months.

When favorable weather is present, specific project locations and dates will be shared on the Forest’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The goals are to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire to people and communities, create conditions that offer a safer and more effective wildfire response, foster more resilient ecosystems and minimize the effects of large wildfires on the landscape, according to a news release.

Fire managers will follow a burn plan that outlines the “prescription” or environmental conditions such as temperature, wind, fuel moisture, ventilation and relative humidity that need to be present before the project begins. When the criteria are met, crews will implement, monitor and patrol each burn.

The program will continue through the winter and spring as permitted by the weather and other environmental factors.

Prescribed fires are intended to reduce vegetation, such as needles, small plants, brush and small trees that can carry fire from the forest floor into the treetops.

For more information, contact Fuels Management Specialist Rebecca Dykes at 805-961-5764.

— Gerry Fall