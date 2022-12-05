Los Rancheros Pobres donate gate to Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center

COURTESY PHOTOS

A new entry gate has risen at Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center.

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center recently celebrated the grand reveal of its new entry gate, which was donated by members of Los Rancheros Pobres, a men’s horseback riding club originating in Santa Barbara in 1952.

The Pobres celebrate and memorialize the Western ways of the early Santa Barbara ranchers.

Led by Dr. Lorne Everett, past president of the Pobres, the entry took three years of planning and was designed after the gate to President Reagan’s Rancho del Cielo, while other Western wood and metal designs were evaluated for aesthetics and longevity.

The final entry is made of metal and stone with a repurposed wood sign. A bronze donor plaque celebrating the gate’s donors is located in the stone on the left. The entry is the most recent addition to Hearts’ new facility, which stands at the top of a steep road incline and provides a majestic visual as one enters Hearts’ new home.

A sign shows that the new gate was donated by Los Rancheros Pobres.

Los Rancheros Pobres’ first gift to Hearts was also spearheaded by Dr. Everett and included the construction of a structure housing a motorized lift in 2018. The motorized lift assists in comfortably retrieving individuals from their wheelchair or other seated position onto the back of a horse.

Adding the motorized lift and lift structure has allowed Hearts to include more individuals in its therapeutic riding program.

Hearts recently finished building a new and more efficient facility. The new facility is adjacent to the prior one at 4420 Calle Real and shares the same entrance road.

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center provides equine-assisted services to inspire, strengthen and motivate children and adults with disabilities in Santa Barbara County. Since its inception in 1985, Hearts has served more than 200 individuals each year with the help of 18 specially trained horses.

Hearts also has programs for U.S. military veterans and at-risk youth.

Los Rancheros Pobres meet every week for lunch in the Rancheros Room at Harry’s Plaza Cafe in Loreto Plaza. The Pobres also host two three-day trail rides each year at various locations in Santa Barbara County.

