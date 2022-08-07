LOSEE, William “Bill”

Heaven welcomed its newest ukulele player, William “Bill” Henry Losee Jr., who passed away peacefully on July 27th at the age of 89, surrounded by his family.

Bill moved to Santa Barbara from Fresno in 2007. On Saturday afternoons, you could find him performing with the Santa Barbara Ukelele Club at the harbor. He worked as a volunteer at the Granada, the Santa Barbara Visitors Center at the beach, and the Santa Barbara Newcomers Club, where he helped residents make new friends and learn about their hometown. He was an active resident of the Samarkand Community, where he lived with his loving companion and spiritual partner, artist Susan Fridley. Together, they enjoyed concerts, art galleries, and museums in town. Bill’s greatest joy in life was his family and his deep faith in God. His optimism and resilience made him an inspiration to all.

Born in Ogden, Utah in 1933 to William Henry Losee and Virginia Losee (Loughran), he was the oldest of four siblings. He graduated from Fresno State in 1955 and was drafted into the Navy where he spent two years based in Japan. He married his college sweetheart, Myra (Zahlis), in 1957 in Carmel Valley, a highlight of his life. They settled in San Rafael and raised three sons prior to moving to Fresno where Bill bought the local Avis truck rental franchise. He was a successful businessman who supported his community as a Rotarian and an avid Fresno State Bulldog supporter.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife Myra Losee (Zahlis), son Kevin Losee, and granddaughter Kendall Kay Losee.

He is survived by his sons Craig Losee and Eric Losee, grandchildren Hunter Losee, Jackson Losee, and Paige Losee, as well as brother Dan Losee, sisters Beth Fahlstrom (Losee), JuDee Peterson (Losee) and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Remembrances may be made to the following scholarships:

Kendall Kay Losee Scholarship Endowment at Cal Poly School of Business

CP Foundation

Heron Hall Bldg. 117

Cal Poly

San Luis Obispo, CA 93407

Myra Losee Scholarship at Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumni Association

c/o Morgan Stanley

Attn: Lisa Purtell

5250 N. Palm Avenue, Ste. 321

Fresno, CA 93704