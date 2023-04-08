Lost in time or saved for eternity?

COURTESY IMAGE

Tomorrow is Easter Sunday, the day that Jesus rose from the dead, after having paid for the sins of the world by way of his death and atonement.

The gift of Easter represents that if you believe in Jesus’s substitutionary death for your sins, you have been given eternal life.

What does this mean in this age, when America is no longer a Christian nation, and most young people no longer believe in God? Who needs a savior from sin, death and hell when one doesn’t believe in any of them?

Regarding the lack of faith among so many young people, the resulting hole in their soul is evident for everyone to see. Anything goes, and, as a result, the levels of fecklessness, depression and suicide are off the chart. They don’t know who they are because they have never met their loving creator. They are drowning in a sea of moral, social, sexual and historic relativism, leaving them with nothing to believe in during this life — and ultimately nothing to live for.

This has happened before, unfortunately. In a previous age, a brutally prophetic commentary was written by British Pastor J. Stuart Holden during World War I. He wrote, “God’s rule could scarcely be considered moral if it did not involve the destruction of that which has been robbing the nation of its soul. Something of a great and overwhelming calamity simply had to come to arrest and bring to an end the flippant folly which was beginning to characterize every class of society. To many of our young men, this war has come as a positive redemption from vain, empty, and worthless living. Their lives have been redeemed from destruction even though they go to death.”

Pastor Holden’s words only make sense if there is life after death.

Do you believe that all “good people” will go to heaven apart from believing in the substitutionary death of Jesus Christ on the cross? If all good people go to heaven apart from Christ, the Bible then asks, then why did Jesus have to die?

The Bible references life on Earth, apart from faith in Jesus, as living in the shadow of death. However, when people place their faith in Him, they discover life and experience life abundant. That has been described as follows. For people who believe in God, Earth is as close to hell as they will ever get. For people who don’t believe in God, Earth is as close to heaven as they will ever get.

Jesus said that the world hated him and subsequently crucified him because he testified that its deeds were evil as they denied they needed a savior. To this day, the world that God so loves still doesn’t want to be convinced they need to be saved from themselves and this world we live in.

The church, which is supposed to be a witness of and to the truth, is only too happy to oblige the unbelief of the world, as heaven and hell are scarcely talked about these days. Albeit, how can you have one without the other? Too many churches preach forgiveness and the hope of eternity but without repentance, thereby distorting the holiness of God by way of a heretical doctrine of tolerance.

An allegory of the main theme herein was depicted in the movie classic, “Blade Runner,” in which a group of bioengineered humanoids, known as replicants, returns to Earth to meet their maker to demand an extension of life.

In the final scene the leader of the replicants, as he faces death, bemoans that “the life he knows will be lost in time like tears in the rain.” The absolute truth here is that life apart from any aspect of eternity becomes meaningless in the end.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.