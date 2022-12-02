Lots of clouds, little rain

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSPlatform Holly provides a backdrop to the Sandpiper Golf Club in Goleta after light rain fell earlier during Thursday morning. The National Weather Service reported 0.03 inch of rain fell in Santa Barbara and 0.02 inch dropped in Goleta. Those were the total amounts as of late Thursday afternoon. No other measurable amount of precipitation was reported on the cloudy day in Santa Barbara County. “Another storm system will bring light to moderate rain back to the area Saturday into Sunday,” the weather service said. “Dry weather is expected next week but with cooler than normal temperatures.” 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Design Awards Gala next post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.