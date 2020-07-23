Lotusland Celebrates to be virtual this year

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Barbara’s infamous Lotusland is holding its annual gala known as “Lotusland Celebrates: Beyond the Pink Wall” online at 3 p.m. Saturday.

According to a recent Lotusland press release, this year’s event features an online auction offering both Lotusland treasures and small group experiences.

Lotusland was just named number six of the nation’s top botanical gardens, according to USA Today. The celebration has been held as a summer gala affair since 1995.

Online bidding is currently open and will close at 3 p.m. Saturday. The proceeds will go toward Lotusland and caring for the garden and its operations, supporting garden staff, rare plant conservation and education programs.

In addition, there will be a filmed program featuring world-renowned artist Rufus Wainwright.

Finally, supporters will receive a link to experience garden imagery, tips and wisdom from garden experts and stories from Lotusland Passionistas.

The event will also release a BEYOND THE PINK WALL playlist to everyone, and donors of $350+ can enter a drawing to win a “tickled pink” gift package.

For more information about the auction or on how to get a ticket, visit www.lotuslandcelebrates.org or call Executive Director Rebecca Anderson at 805-969-3767 ext.104.

