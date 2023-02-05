Love addiction expert to speak at Chaucer’s Books

COURTESY PHOTOS

Chaucer’s will host an in-store book talk and signing with Dr. Cortney Warren, author of “Letting Go of Your Ex: CBT Skills to Heal the Pain of a Breakup and Overcome Love Addiction,” at 6 p.m. Feb. 21.

The talk will be at the store at 3321 State St., Santa Barbara.

Written by a psychologist and leading love addiction expert, “Letting Go of Your Ex” offers evidence-based skills and techniques to help you combat the overwhelming symptoms of love addiction, get unstuck from the past, and start focusing on what makes you happy.

Dr. Warren’s talk will include how and why love can function like an addiction. She will also discuss how to change the harmful beliefs that keep you stuck on your ex, how childhood experiences affect adult romantic relationships and how to avoid recreating old dynamics in a new relationship.

“Love addiction is real, and just like any addiction, it can leave you in a constant state of craving, withdrawal and hopelessness. But there is hope for recovery. Using the tools in this compassionate and nonjudgmental guide, you can start moving toward the life you deserve,” according to Dr. Warren, a board-certified clinical psychologist and former associate professor of psychology at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

Having won numerous professional awards for her research, Dr. Warren is an expert on addictions, eating pathology, self-deception and the practice of psychotherapy from a cross-cultural perspective.

In addition to her academic work, she is a speaker, author and coach with a passion for bringing psychological tools to the public. She earned her doctorate from Texas A&M University after completing a clinical internship at McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School in 2006.

