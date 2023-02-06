‘Love in the air’

San Ysidro Ranch has romantic offerings for Valentine’s Day

Stonehouse Restaurant at San Ysidro Ranch is offering a special fine dining experience at Valentine’s Day — complete, of course, with chocolate and champagne.

Love is in the air at San Ysidro Ranch.

This Valentine’s Day, Executive Chef Matt Johnson and his team will be serving a four-course fine dining experience at the Stonehouse Restaurant. A vegetarian pre-fixe menu is also available.

Standout dishes include Snake River Farms Wagyu Striploin Tataki; Beetroot and Elderflower Gin Cured Steelhead Trout; Sweet Corn and Lemongrass Bisque; Herb Crusted Colorado Rack of Lamb and Seared Maine Diver Scallops.

The cost is $250 per person, and the four-course vegetarian meal is $200 per person. Wine pairings are $150 per person.

For a truly decadent day of pampering, the Romance Package at the salon and spa can be booked for $950 for two guests, which includes exclusive use of the Love Birds treatment room featuring a state-of-the-art chromotherapy soaking tub and steam shower.

The Romance Package at the San Ysidro Ranch’s salon and spa can be booked for $950 for two guests.

The experience begins with a full body aromatic exfoliation treatment, followed by a custom mineral bath with champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. Guests will then enjoy a 60-minute massage with chocolate-infused coconut oil along with relaxing scalp and facial massage.

In addition, a champagne and chocolate-covered strawberry or red wine and cheese board, welcome amenities and a romantic turndown with champagne, rose petals and rose/lavender bath bomb are available.

Romantic activities include gourmet picnic baskets, in-cottage champagne and caviar tasting and an in-cottage dining menu featuring a meal of delectable aphrodisiacs.

