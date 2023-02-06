‘Love in the air’

San Ysidro Ranch has romantic offerings for Valentine’s Day
Love is in the air at San Ysidro Ranch.
This Valentine’s Day, Executive Chef Matt Johnson and his team will be serving a four-course fine dining experience at the Stonehouse Restaurant. A vegetarian pre-fixe menu is also available.
Standout dishes include Snake River Farms Wagyu Striploin Tataki; Beetroot and Elderflower Gin Cured Steelhead Trout; Sweet Corn and Lemongrass Bisque; Herb Crusted Colorado Rack of Lamb and Seared Maine Diver Scallops.
The cost is $250 per person, and the four-course vegetarian meal is $200 per person. Wine pairings are $150 per person.
For a truly decadent day of pampering, the Romance Package at the salon and spa can be booked for $950 for two guests, which includes exclusive use of the Love Birds treatment room featuring a state-of-the-art chromotherapy soaking tub and steam shower.
The experience begins with a full body aromatic exfoliation treatment, followed by a custom mineral bath with champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. Guests will then enjoy a 60-minute massage with chocolate-infused coconut oil along with relaxing scalp and facial massage.
In addition, a champagne and chocolate-covered strawberry or red wine and cheese board, welcome amenities and a romantic turndown with champagne, rose petals and rose/lavender bath bomb are available.
Romantic activities include gourmet picnic baskets, in-cottage champagne and caviar tasting and an in-cottage dining menu featuring a meal of delectable aphrodisiacs.
