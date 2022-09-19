‘Love Lessons’ to kick off concert series in Los Olivos

COURTESY PHOTOS

John Brancy

The Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series will open with acclaimed baritone John Brancy and pianist Robert Cassidy performing their concert “Love Lessons.”

The program is set to take place on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos.

The concert will feature Gustav Mahler’s “Songs of a Wayfarer,” Maurice Ravel’s song cycle “Don Quichotte á Dulcinée,” a selection by Frank Bridge and Reynaldo Hahn and musical theater favorites.

During the 2022-23 season, Mr. Brancy will also be debuting as Escamillo in “Carmen” with MasterVoices at Jazz at the Lincoln Center in a newly translated version by Sheldon Harnick, as well as originating the role of Franz in the world premiere of “La beauté du monde” at Opéra du Montreal and performing as the featured soloist with Theater Erfurt in conductor/composer Alexander Prior’s arrangement of Schubert’s song cycle “Winterreisse” for orchestra.

Robert Cassidy

Mr. Cassidy, a highly sought-after pianist and collaborator, has been the artistic director of the SYV Concert Series since 2019. In addition to his active performing career, Mr. Cassidy is a dedicated educator based at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, where he teaches private piano lessons and chamber music.

Tickets are on sale at https://www.smitv.org/syv-concert-series.html.

General admission tickets are $20, patron tickets are $35, and student tickets are free.

St. Mark’s is located at 2901 Nojoqui Ave.,, a block from the flagpole in the center of Los Olivos.

For more information contact series coordinator Linda Burrows at 805-705-0938 or syvconcerts@smitv.org.

Other upcoming Santa Ynez Valley performances for the 2022-23 season include:

— Jan. 13: LARQ – Los Angeles Reed Quintet.

— Feb. 19: Takács Quartet.

— March 1: Conor Hanick.

— May 13: Demarre McGill and Rodolfo Leone.

