Love’s a good bet

Anikka Abbott and Nick Ehlen talk about playing missionary Sarah Brown and gambler Sky Masterson in ‘Guys and Dolls’

BEN CROP PHOTO

Sarah Brown (Anikka Abbott) of the Save-A-Soul Mission and gambler Sky Masterson (Nick Ehlen) get together in “Guys and Dolls.”

Romance is worth the gamble.

If you doubt that, see “Guys and Dolls,” running through July 29 at the Garvin Theatre at Santa Barbara City College.

Katie Laris is directing the Theater Group at SBCC production, with musical direction by David Potter and choreography by Christina McCarthy and Gianna Burright.

The musical romantic comedy is about high-rolling gambler Sky Masterson, who bet his friend Nathan Detroit he can convince Sarah Brown, the prim-and-proper head of the Save-A-Soul Mission, to have dinner with him in Havana.

Portraying the characters in the City College production are KEYT-TV chief forecaster Anikka Abbott and carpenter/actor Nick Ehlen.

Ms. Abbott told the News-Press this week what she loves about Sarah.

“She’s a beautiful character,” Ms. Abbott said. “She transforms so much. In the beginning, she’s uptight, but she becomes more accepting of people. …

“When Sky Masterson walks into the room, he’s a handsome guy, and there’s something about him,” Ms. Abbott said. “As she learns more about him, she learns more about herself and becomes more accepting of other ways of life.”

LESLIE HOLTZMAN PHOTO

Gamblers get together for a game in a mission and sing “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” in the Theater Group at SBCC’s production of “Guys and Dolls.”

Ms. Laris, who participated in the News-Press interview with Ms. Abbott and Mr. Ehlen, noted that Sarah’s initial idea of an ideal man is someone who’s conservative and safe.

Then Sarah falls in love with Sky, a gambler, and in the process learns to take more risks, the director said.

“Sky appears to be this incredible gambler, but there’s something very solid about him at his core,” Ms. Laris said.

Mr. Ehlen said he’s having fun playing Sky.

“He’s charismatic and really takes control of the room when he walks into it,” Mr. Ehlen told the News-Press.

But there’s something missing in life, and Sky realizes that when he meets Sarah.

“He gets to know Sarah and learns how much he cares about her,” Mr. Ehlen said. “He goes from being this suave lone wolf to wanting something more solid in his life. It’s fun to show that change in himself.”

The musical’s original producers Cy Feuer and Ernest Martin based “Guys and Dolls’ on Damon Runyon’s 1920s and 1930s short stories about gamblers, gangsters and others in the New York City underworld.

Frank Loesser was the composer and lyricist, and “Guys and Dolls” is known for songs such as “I’ve Never Been in Love Before.” “A Bushel and A Peck,” “Luck Be A Lady” and “Fugue for the Tinhorns.”

“Guys and Dolls” premiered in 1950 on Broadway and went on to win the Tony for best musical.

It was adapted for a 1955 movie starring Marlon Brando as Sky Masterson, Jean Simmons as Sarah Brown, Frank Sinatra as Nathan Detroit and Vivian Blaine as Adelaide, a showgirl who wants to settle down with Nathan.

The News-Press asked Ms. Abbott and Mr. Ehlen how their interpretations of Sky and Sarah differ from Mr. Brando and Ms. Simmons.

“I’m not Marlon Brando; he’s fantastic,” Mr. Ehlen said. “In particular, he’s got this suave, sexy kind of portrayal. When I play Sky, I really wanted to bring more empathy for him, a more sympathetic outlook for him.

LESLIE HOLTZMAN PHOTO

Adelaide (Felicia Hall) performs with the Hot Box Girls, but what she really wants is a starring role in her longtime fiancee Nathan Detroit’s life.

“I really try to dive into the personal beats and show the audience that this man is longing for something better, that he wants to be good for someone.”

Ms. Abbott said her voice is different from Ms. Simmons’.

“I’m operatically trained and bring a lot of that style into my portrayal on the technical level,” said Ms. Abbott, a Gig Harbor, Wash., native who earned her bachelor’s in vocal performance in 2015 at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash.

Ms. Abbott said her portrayal also differs in that she brings softness to the character when Sarah discovers gamblers have been using her mission for gambling. “I don’t remember as much softness in the movie.”

The weather forecaster’s love for music began during her childhood when she played the violin. Later, when she got a role in an elementary musical, a Seattle opera company discovered her.

Ms. Abbott sang in her first opera at age 11.

“The rest is history,” she said. “I fell in love with opera and the stage in general because it involves every art form, from music to acting, directing, set design, lighting. Every type of artist is involved.”

“One of the most amazing things about opera is that it utilizes the unamplified human voice,” she said. “In musicals, you stop for dialogue, but operas are entirely sung. They’re basically the Olympics for the voice.”

Ms. Abbott also was interested in broadcasting and earned her master’s in that field in 2019 at Arizona State University.

Mr. Ehlen graduated in 2013 from San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara. He studied drama at SBCC with Ms. Laris before transferring to UC Irvine to earn his bachelor’s in fine arts in theater in 2018.

What led to his interest in musical theater?

“I blame my mom for it,” he said, chuckling. “She did ‘Guys and Dolls’ at Santa Barbara High School in the 1970s.”

email: dmason@newspress.com