Low-income households provided housing

by Josh Grega
Just in time for the holidays, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is providing housing for 78 low-income households at Guadalupe Court in Guadalupe and Sierra Madre Cottages in Santa Maria.

According to a news release, Guadalupe is home to 38 farmworker families, and Sierra Madre Cottages is providing 40 units of affordable housing for local seniors.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing CEO Anna Miller said the organization is “thrilled that both properties are fully occupied and residents will be home, safe and settled in time for the holidays.”

