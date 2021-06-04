Low presence of international COVID-19 variants detected

Santa Barbara County reports six COVID-19 cases

Data collected by public health authorities show a low presence of COVID-19 variants apart from the U.S. West Coast Variant in Santa Barbara County.

“Identifying the variants that have circulated in our community reminds us how imperative it is to use all the tools at our disposal to prevent their continued spread, including getting vaccinated,” Dr. Henning Ansorg, Santa Barbara County health officer, said in a news release. “The COVID-19 vaccines we have available are safe and effective against variants of concern. If you choose a vaccine that requires two doses, I urge you to complete the full vaccine series and get both doses because only the completed vaccine series will provide full protection against these variants.”

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Cottage Health and UCSB continue to research variants. Their data is now joined by California Department of Public Health and CDC surveillance, increasing the sample size.

The agencies identified 858 samples collected between March 2020 and May 2021.

A total of 12 samples, or 2%, tested as the P.1 variant, a CDC variant of concern that was originally detected in Japan and Brazil. The P.1 variant comprises 3% of the variant samples statewide.

Researchers did not find any samples of the B.1.351 variant, which originated in South Africa and is another variant of concern.

Just two samples, or less than 1%, tested for the B.1.617 variant, which was first caught in India and labeled a variant of interest. Researchers targeted these samples due to concerns after travel from India.

The U.S. West Coast Variant, also known as B.1.427/B.1.429 was present in 55% of samples. The CDC has labeled it a variant of concern.

The data is expanded on the Santa Barbara County Community Data Dashboard’s “Variant Surveillance” tab at sbcdashboard.org.

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department detected six new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The county has a total of 34,513 cases, of which 30 cases are still infectious.

Santa Maria detected two daily cases, bumping it to a cumulative 11,611 cases. There are 12 infectious cases in Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara reported one new case. It has a total of 6,496 COVID-19 cases and nine active cases.

The geographic locations of three daily cases are pending.

There are nine COVID-19 patients in hospitals countywide, and three of those patients are in critical condition.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com