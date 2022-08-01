Lozano announces second meeting for H.E.L.P. school

COURTESY PHOTO

Christy Lozano

Christy Lozano, a veteran teacher and former candidate for Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, is hosting the second meeting for the Honest Education Learning Project from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Goleta Boys and Girls Club, 5701 Hollister Ave. Goleta.

K-12 students, parents, teachers and community volunteers are welcome to attend. All are requested to register in advance at the following link: .evite.com/event/0394ZGGN5KSQ4IMDAEPNBYBHCJWYBY/rsvp?utm_campaign=send_sharable_link&utm_source=evitelink&utm_medium=sharable_invite.

You can also register by calling or texting Ms. Lozano at 805-252-3785.

H.E.L.P. is scheduled to begin its classes Sept. 6, and registration is now open at honesteducation.org.

Ms. Lozano described H.E.L.P. as a dynamic approach to effective K-12 education. She said the mission is to produce healthy, positive student outcomes by inspiring teachers and deepening family relationships.

She said H.E.L.P. builds upon a successful local education pod model in which every student performed well above their respective grade point average. She said the learning pod model is built with excellent instructors, small group sizes, objective assessment and scholarships that encourage family engagement in each child’s education and development.

Additionally, a centralized venue provides the opportunity for students to develop wider peer friendships and experience a broader academic environment including art, physical education, STEM and life skills, Ms. Lozano said.

Program offerings include English Language Arts, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), physical education, sports, health, Spanish and electives (cooking, gardening, music, astronomy etc). Individual subject options are also available.

For parents, the H.E.L.P. will create a traditional work day schedule where students can attend school Monday-Friday from 8:30-2 p.m. with the option of remaining at the site until 6 p.m., with dinner included, Ms. Lozano said.

Initial enrollment is limited to 12 students per pod.

Base tuition is $100 per day based on a 15-week semester. A combination of volunteer hours and financial need-based scholarships is available to substantially reduce this tuition base.

