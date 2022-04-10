Lozano’s a great choice for superintendent

The April 8 News-Press article written by Katherine Zehnder on Christy Lozano running for Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools was refreshingly factual.

Knowing Christy personally, I know she is well equipped to meet all the challenges of the job and heal the wounds locally for our children and parents alike.

Christy understands the children have been put in the cross hairs of this division locally and nationally. This is truly a tragedy that must be overcome. Christy has the moral strength, good character, affability and vision to take on the local school districts that beleaguer the educational system for our children.

Nothing is more important than raising up the next generation of young people prepared to meet the challenges of our cities, state and nation.

I want to thank Katheine Zehnder again for the factual article on Christy Lozano running for superintendent of schools and look forward to her article on Susan Salcido in the near future.

Peggy Wilson

Santa Barbara