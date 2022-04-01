Lozano’s name to stay on ballot

COURTESY PHOTO

Christy Lozano

Christy Lozano’s name will remain on the ballot in the Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools race.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne ruled this week that Ms. Lozano, a Santa Barbara Unified School District teacher, is qualified to run for Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools despite a lawsuit filed by former Democratic consultant Mollie Culver. Ms. Culver and her attorney, Richard Rios, had contended Ms. Lozano didn’t have an administrative services credential.

But Ms. Lozano and her lawyer, John Thyne, argued she’s qualified to serve as county superintendent of schools because of her certificate of eligibility for an administrative services credential.

The ruling upheld a decision by Joseph Holland, the registrar of voters, that Ms. Lozano is qualified to run.

“We won (the court decision) because it is a fundamental right of every qualified citizen to run for public office, and I am totally qualified for the position of superintendent,” Ms. Lozano told the News-Press Thursday in a statement.

Ms. Lozano is campaigning against Dr. Susan Salcido, who’s running for re-election to the position she has held since 2017.

“I am happy that Judge Sterne, who focused only on the law, found that the voters should be the ones who decide elections instead of politically motivated operatives and their attorneys,” Ms. Lozano said.

“I am grateful for the support of the many parents, students, neighbors and friends, as well as my own attorney John Thyne, who continues to support me in my campaign to bring common sense leadership focused on our children’s best interests to the school system,” Ms. Lozano said.

Judge Sterne’s decision came on Wednesday, the day before ballots needed to be finalized for printing for the June 7 primary election.

