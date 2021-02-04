LPNF lifts fire restrictions

The recent snow and rainfall has provided enough moisture to reduce fire restrictions across the Los Padres National Forest, effective immediately.

Under the reduced fire restrictions, campfires and charcoal barbecues will be allowed in all areas of the forest. A California Campfire Permit is required to build a campfire outside of designated sites. Permits are available for free download at www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf, and a list of campfire use sites is available at all forest offices, according to a news release.

Visitors who construct wood or charcoal fires outside of designated sites also must clear all flammable material for a minimum of five feet in all directions; have a shovel available for preparing and extinguishing the fire; have a responsible person in attendance at all times; and extinguish the fire with water, using the “drown, stir and feel” method, officials said.

The following restrictions remain in effect: spark arrestors are required on all off-highway vehicles, chainsaws, and other internal combustion engines and equipment; a permit is required for all welding, grinding, cutting, or use of explosives; tracer ammunition is prohibited at all times; fireworks are always prohibited within the forest; the burn perimeter of the Dolan Fire, in Big Sur, remains closed to public entry under a revised closure order; and recreational target shooting is prohibited in all areas of the forest, except for the Winchester Gun Club and the Ojai Valley Gun Club, which are under special-use permits.

For additional information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/home.

— Mitchell White