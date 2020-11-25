LPNF virtual services suspended Thursday and Friday

GOLETA — In observance of Thanksgiving, the Los Padres National Forest’s virtual public services will be closed Thursday and Friday. They will resume Monday, Nov. 30, at 8 a.m. for normal business hours.

LPNF offices have been closed to the public since March, prioritizing health and COVID-19 precautions. To continue public service, visitor information specialists from both the supervisor’s office and the ranger district offices have assisted the public over the phone and email for the last eight months.

These services will remain virtual until it is safe to open the offices to the public.

The public is welcome to call the following offices with any questions: Forest Supervisor’s Office at 805-865-0416; Santa Barbara District Office at 805-448-3648 and Santa Lucia District Office at 805-448-6487.

Additionally, the Ojai District Office is at 805-448-4710; Mt. Pinos District Office is 661-556-6110; and Monterey District Office 831-242-0619.

For more information including maps, conditions and closures, visit fs.usda.gov/lpnf.

— Annelise Hanshaw