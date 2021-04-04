LUBE, Dorcas

On the morning of March 17, 2021, Dorcas Lube passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Waxahachie, TX to Helen and Jeff Taylor. Dorcas is survived by her son, Jeff (Char), daughter Barbara (Daniel) and 6 grandchildren: Megan, Kaity, Noelle, Danielle, Joe (Melissa) and Matthew (Nika).

Dorcas landed in Santa Barbara in the early ’60s. She met her husband, Bob Lube and he charmed her into marrying him. Their family grew to include two children, Jeff and Barbara, and Goleta became their home.

Dorcas started her career in accounting by working for several small firms and organizations in the Santa Barbara area and, by the time she retired in 2005, she was working as the controller of the Music Academy of the West. A job that she absolutely loved.

Dorcas was a very sweet and kind person. She loved being a big sister to Toni (Jim), Jan (Burnie), and Jennifer. She loved to travel back to Texas to see her family and to Colorado to visit with Jeff and his family. One of her greatest joys came from spending time with her grandchildren.

She spent her retirement years volunteering for the church, traveling, and attending Music Academy concerts.

She also was happy to share the origin of her name to those that could not quite believe she was named Dorcas: “Now there was in Joppa a disciple named Tabitha, which, translated, means Dorcas. She was full of good works and acts of charity.” Acts 9:36.

For those that knew her, it was obvious that she lived up to her name. Dorcas had unshakable faith in God and attending church had been the highlight of her week.

So, while we are sad & missing her here on earth, we have no doubt she is in heaven celebrating.

A celebration of life service will be held on April 24, at 2pm, at Southcoast Church, Goleta, California.