LUBKE, Arba Logan

October 30, 1931 – January 25, 2022

On January 25, Arba Logan Lubke, 90, of Elko, NV, died of natural causes in his sleep at Meadow Creek Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly, ID.

Arba, always referred to as Arby, by his family and close friends, was born in Haswell, Colorado, to Logan and Vanna Lubke on October 30, 1931.

Arba spent most of his adult life living in beautiful, Santa Barbara, CA. He enjoyed fishing, playing tennis, flying RC planes and spending time with his close friends and family.

Arba is preceded in death by his father, Logan, mother Vanna, and brother Leighton. He is survived by his brother Clair Lubke and four children, Lynn Lubke, Bret Lubke, Lance Lubke and Lana (Lubke) Linstruth, his first wife Joyce and second

wife Barbara.

Arba requested not to have any service or memorial.