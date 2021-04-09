VENTURA — Lucha Libre Extreme Wrestling is body-slamming into the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 8 p.m. April 30 as part of the Concerts in Your Car lineup.

The fairgrounds is at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura.

Lucha Libre, or “freestyle wrestling,” is characterized by colorful masks, eye-catching costumes and loud personalities.

The lineup includes a new tag team of powerhouses, female luchadoras and high-flying competitors. The co-main event is a rematch of Brandon Gatson against Sinn Bodhi, “The Warlord of Weird.”

Tickets are $99 per car, for up to four passengers. Additional passenger tickets are available for purchase, but the number of passengers must not exceed the number of seatbelts.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available online.

Other Concerts in Your Car events include a blockbuster concert by Ziggy Marley at 5 and 8:30 p.m. April 17. He will include a tribute to his father, the iconic Bob Marley. This year commemorates the 40th anniversary of his death.

Electronic dance musicians Hippie Sabotage perform April 24.

June 12, Nelly and Baby Bash will take the stage.

To buy tickets and view the full schedule, go to concertsinyourcar.com.

— Annelise Hanshaw