Luck and love

The Theatre Group at SBCC to launch 2023-24 season with ‘Guys and Dolls’

BEN CROP PHOTOS

Sarah Brown (Annika Abbott) of the Save-A-Soul Mission and gambler Sky Masterson (Nick Ehlen) get together in “Guys and Dolls.”

“Guys and Dolls” is a sure bet.

After all, the Broadway musical has it all: great songs (“Luck Be A Lady Tonight,” “Fugue for the Tinhorns”), romance and humor.

Most of all, it has great characters and a genuine sense of fun.

So it’s a great choice of plays for The Theatre Group at SBCC, which will start its 2023-24 season with the iconic Broadway musical.

“Guys and Dolls” will run July 12-29 at the Garvin Theatre at Santa Barbara City College. Katie Laris is directing the production, with musical direction by David Potter and choreography by Christina McCarthy and Gianna Burright.

The musical romantic comedy is about a high-rolling gambler, Nathan Detroit, who’s looking for a location for his high-stakes crap game without getting caught by the New York Police Department. And he wants to win the biggest bet of all with legendary gambler Sky Masterson.

Things aren’t going well between Adelaide (Felicia Hall) and her boyfriend Nathan Detroit (Raymond Wallenthin). She can’t get him to settle down with her!

The bet? Can Sky convince Sarah Brown, head of the Save-A-Soul Mission, to have dinner with him in Havana?

The musical’s original producers Cy Feuer and Ernest Martin based “Guys and Dolls’ on Damon Runyon’s 1920s and 1930s short stories about gamblers, gangsters and others in the New York City underworld.

Frank Loesser, who worked as a lyricist for the movie musical, was the composer and lyricist, and “Guys and Dolls” is known for songs such as “I’ve Never Been in Love Before” and “A Bushel and A Peck.”

His song “Fugue for the Tinhorns” stands out for its fun sense of rhythm and begins with the classic line, as a man sings about betting on a horse race: “I’ve got a horse right here; his name is Paul Revere …”

“Guys and Dolls” premiered in 1950 on Broadway. In addition to a whopping 1,200 performances, “Guys and Dolls” won the Tony for best musical.

It was adapted for the 1955 movie starring Marlon Brando as Sky Masterson, Jean Simmons as Sarah Brown, Frank Sinatra as Nathan Detroit and Felicia Hall as Adelaide, a showgirl who wants to settle down with Nathan. Good luck, Adelaide!

KEYT-TV’s chief weather forecaster Annika Abbott portrays Sarah Brown in The Theatre Group at SBCC production. She has a bachelor’s of music in vocal performance and has performed in operas such as Mozart’s “Magic Flute”,” Handel’s “Alcina” and Britten’s “A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream.”

From left are Angie Zevallos, Felicia Hall and Hannah Robinson in “Guys and Dolls.”

And she impressed the audience on July 4 last year when she sang with the Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Gardens.

On the musical theater stage, she has played Sandy in “Grease,” Lilli Vanessia (Kate) in “Kiss Me, Kate” and Cinderella in Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods.”

Nick Ehlen, a local actor and carpenter, plays Sky Masterson. He studied drama at SBCC before transferring to UC Irvine to earn his bachelor’s in fine arts in theater. He has performed with The Theatre Group at SBBC’s productions of “Something Rotten!”; “Here We Go Again!”; “Looking Back, Looking Forward” and “The Music Man.”

Felicia Hall portrays Adelaide. Ms. Hall has performed professionally for more than 10 years in theaters throughout California, Utah and England. Her awards have varied from Best Female Musical Theatre Artist to Best Actress Professional Artist.

Ms. Hall founded the Hall Studio, where she teaches acting, singing and audition prep to all ages. She is the artistic director of the local Actor Circle company.

Raymon Wallenthin plays Nathan Detroit. He performed in “Now and Then” and “No Body Like Jimmy” at Alcazar Theater.

His credits with The Theatre Group at SBCC include roles in “Harvey,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Noises Off,” “Bus Stop” and “Born Yesterday.”

email: dmason@newspress.com