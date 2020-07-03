Lucky 7-Eleven

As other businesses and restaurants are forced to close, 7-Eleven opens

After sitting vacant for years, the former home of restaurants Panera Bread and Left At Albuquerque has turned into a 7-Eleven convenience store.

The corner site at 700 State St. has sat vacant since Panera Bread left in 2015. The restaurant, which opened in 2013, proved popular with tourists and residents alike. It was part of a national chain that continues to operate a Panera Bread restaurant in Ventura.

Before Panera Bread, the site was home to Left At Albuquerque, a Mexican restaurant with a popular following. It was in business from 2009 to 2012.

On top of the normal 7-Eleven products and beverages, this new State Street location will carry beer and wine, along with sandwiches, salads and other healthy snacks.

“At this store, we’ve dramatically expanded our hot and cold beverage menu with the addition of touch-screen machines that brew custom hot coffee drinks like lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots in just seconds,” officials with the convenience store told the News-Press in a statement. “Customers can make their cup, their way at the expansive condiment station with various toppings, sprinkles and sweeteners. The store also includes new ovens for croissants, cookies and pastries baked in the store daily.”

As COVID-19 cases in the state of California continue to rise, 7-Eleven told the News-Press they are working to make the stores safer for their customers.

“7–Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces. All store associates are encouraged to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Customers now have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping in stores,” officials said.

In addition, 7-Eleven said it has installed sneeze guards and floor markers to help reinforce social distancing.

“7-Eleven continues to offer contactless payment at participating stores at the register with Apple Pay and Google Pay,” officials said.

The new location at this long time vacant corner is the sixth 7-Eleven store in Santa Barbara and the third location on State Street.

Other store locations include 1909 Cliff Drive, 331 W Montecito St., 402 N Milpas St., 1936 State St. and 3430 State St.

