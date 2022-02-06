LUERA, Richard

Richard Luera passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 30th, 2022. Richard was born in Santa Barbara County on April 12th, 1940, to Gabriela Talamantez. As the youngest sibling of five, he grew up in Santa Maria and eventually moved to Carpinteria where he met his beloved wife Rose Marie “Dee Dee” whom he had been married to for fifty-two years. They raised two daughters Diana (Luera) Bautista and Victoria Luera. Later he became a grandpa of five grandchildren: Johnny, Veronica, Joanna, Luciana, and Adrian, and a great-grandpa to Ezri, Daniel and Michael. Richard enjoyed watching his sports. He played football in high school, Home of the Warriors and later went on to coach softball. He enjoyed his working days at UCSB and retired gracefully after 40 years.

Richard spent his final days in his home surrounded by family who loved him dearly and was met at the gates of heaven by his beloved wife Dee Dee and great-grandson Christian. Rosary Services will be held on Tuesday, February 8th at 7pm and the Mass on Wednesday, February 9th at 10am, at the St. Joseph’s Church in Carpinteria followed by the burial at the Carpinteria cemetery. Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.