LUNA, Sally Ann

04/04/1945 – 06/05/2023

Sally Ann Luna passed away at the age of 78, after a brief bout with pneumonia. She was born in Santa Barbara on April 4, 1945, and passed away on June 5, 2023, at Cottage hospital. Sally graduated from Santa Barbara High School with the

class of 1963.

After the death of her sister, Terri, she lovingly cared for and raised her sister’s son, Terry, from birth. Sally enjoyed being with her family and traveled to places like Hawaii and Colorado, vacationing with her father, mother, brother, sister-in-law, and “Son,” Terry. She was an avid reader, enjoying mysteries and books that enhanced her walk with God. She loved her time with family at Christmas, tamale making parties, and all family gatherings.

As friends noted, she was thought of as a humble, sweet, prayerful daughter of the Lord and they admired her faithfulness.

Sally did suffer through illness that she contracted early in life, but she lovingly accepted the challenge with trust in the Lord. Regardless, she was a fervent prayer warrior. She prayed her rosary for the saving of the unborn and their moms, for her nation, which she loved, for the church, and for the sanctity of life.

She was preceded in death by her father, Esiquio C. Luna, her mother, Monica (Lopez) Luna, her brother, Frederick “Fritz” B. Lopez, and her sister, Terri Lynn (Luna) Bautista.

Sally is survived and dearly missed by her brother, Phil Luna, sister-in-law, Chris Luna, her nephew, Terry Luna-Bautista, her “granddaughter,” Zabriske, and by her godchildren and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Rosary will be held on June 19, 2023, at 7p.m. The funeral mass will be on June 20, 2023, at 10a.m. both will be at St. Mark’s University Parish in Isla Vista. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.