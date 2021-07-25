Lunacy now the norm in the U.S.

Henry Schulte

It’s a challenge not to repeat myself because the important topics won’t go away. It’s like a malignant cancer that keeps growing.

So why bother anymore? Why bother with anything? America has become one big free-for-all. Left is right, right is left. It’s all upside down, and nothing right side up.

And, worst of all, there seems to be nothing we can do about it. It’s like a cattle stampede of stupidity racing across the country.

Why bother speaking up? Revisiting the George Floyd turning point for a moment: Sadly it was the death of a human being, but it was the exact ammunition the left needed to exploit and extort the country.

Initially it caught everyone with their pants down because suddenly the United States discovered Americans were all racist. You were muzzled to counter the rampant narrative of racism being pounded into our heads. The country was changed forever.

Black Lives Matter, with support of the Democrats and the media, made sure you could not argue or debate their cause or else. Overnight BLM had become powerful, effective and rich.

However, slowly the truth emerged. Using the millions of extorted intimidation monies, we all learned the story of the BLM founder buying multi-million-dollar homes, and we have no idea how much more she pocketed. We actually have no idea where any of the $90 million of extorted money went, or if there’s any even left, but we do know, very little if any, went to help the people they say they were fighting for and that we’re still all racist. So shut up.

Why bother being a citizen? In the first six months of 2021, over a million illegals have been helped across the border by President Joe Biden’s welcoming committee, and there appears to be no end in sight. Literally. It could be three, four, five million by the end of the year. It could be 10 million, 20 million in the next couple years. There is no limit and no plan to end, control or close the border.

And when our tax dollars are being used to fly hundreds of thousands of people, in military jets no less, with no masks, no jobs, zero or little education and no idea who they are and drop them off anywhere and everywhere, why do we bother? Why do we bother listening to President Biden or Anthony Fauci or the CDC that we have to get the vaccine or wear a mask? Or that we have to pay our taxes? Or that we have to get insurance or a driver’s license? Millions of people will not have to follow any of our rules so why should we?

And speaking of masks and flying, Hypocrite Airlines dumped a bunch of cowardly Democrats in Washington to initiate a super spreader. Boy, just think if this was a plane of Republicans.

Why bother voting? The Democrats are doing everything they can to allow the corruption to continue in our election process. The lame, stupid idea that having an ID to prove who you are is racist and prevents people of color from voting is an absolutely idiotic notion. Democrats speak down to the very people they claim they’re trying to help.

If Democrats want to help, instead of trying to guarantee fraud in all our elections, and if Democrats think minorities are that stupid, educate and help them how to get an ID or driver’s license. Then when we hold the next election, we can all rest assured everyone voting has the right to vote and everyone is who they are supposed to be.

And all the votes the Democrats are counting on from those millions of illegals they’re hiding in our country is just bringing the corruption with them from the corrupt countries they left.

Why bother sending our children to school? It’s become more important to teach them they’re racist and America is a horrible country than it is to prepare them for the real world. All those illegal kids are overjoyed to get a free education and won’t be affected by “Critical” Race Theory in the slightest because they don’t even know what it is or care. They’re in America! Yahoo!

In the meantime, American kids are rapidly forgetting who they are and the history that got them here. What are they going to tell their kids when they grow up, “Son, there used to be a statue here of a president I think people liked, but then they didn’t like him, but I can’t remember his name. Oh well, doesn’t matter.”

Why bother enforcing laws of any kind? Recently a man was out on the streets after cutting off his ankle bracelet. A proud mother was taking her son to the U.S. Naval Academy and was sitting on her hotel balcony enjoying life and probably swelling with pride when a bullet from a 28-year-old found her.

A few nights earlier in the same city of Annapolis, residents said some 30 bullets went off around town.

Residents point out the killing of the 57-year-old mother is a symptom of a soft-on-crime approach by Mayor Gavin Buckley and Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson, who, of course, reject that idea. This is the part I like: “Despite their more holistic approach to policing that seeks to address the underlying sociological issues that contribute to crime, we are still hard on violent criminals.” Huh?

The above are just a few examples of the continued lunacy that is becoming the norm in America. Democrats tried to impeach President Donald Trump over a phone call. President Biden has lost complete control of the country, and they’re pretending everything is fine.

The author lives in Solvang.