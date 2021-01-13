Lunch with a side of pickleball

Four co-workers at Curvature, a Goleta-based IT company, took their lunch break at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park for a game of pickleball Tuesday afternoon. Ken Knabke and Sam Chesluk paired off against Felipe Tapie and Ryne Walz.
Jonny D. Wallis Park, located at 170 S Kellogg Ave. in Goleta, opened March 30, 2019, and includes courts for basketball, handball, bocce ball and pickleball. It also has a concrete ping pong table.
Like ping pong, pickleball utilizes paddles. It is played on a 20 by 44-foot court, the size for badminton doubles, but uses the same footprint for singles or doubles pickleball.
Gameplay combines features of tennis, badminton and ping-pong for a fun, fast-paced experience. It can also be slowed down for kids to join in too.
— Annelise Hanshaw