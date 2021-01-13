Lunch with a side of pickleball

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Ken Knabke and Sam Chesluk anticipate a high ball hit by opponents Felipe Tapie and Ryne Walz, the four work at Curvature, an IT company based in Goleta. They took their lunch break to play pickleball Tuesday at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park, at 170 S Kellogg Ave. in Goleta.

Felipe Tapie eyes the ball alongside doubles partner Ryne Walz, at left.

Players use paddles to strike in pickleball. The sport is played on a badminton-doubles-sized court.

Four co-workers at Curvature, a Goleta-based IT company, took their lunch break at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park for a game of pickleball Tuesday afternoon. Ken Knabke and Sam Chesluk paired off against Felipe Tapie and Ryne Walz.

Jonny D. Wallis Park, located at 170 S Kellogg Ave. in Goleta, opened March 30, 2019, and includes courts for basketball, handball, bocce ball and pickleball. It also has a concrete ping pong table.

Like ping pong, pickleball utilizes paddles. It is played on a 20 by 44-foot court, the size for badminton doubles, but uses the same footprint for singles or doubles pickleball.

Gameplay combines features of tennis, badminton and ping-pong for a fun, fast-paced experience. It can also be slowed down for kids to join in too.

— Annelise Hanshaw