Luncheon to honor Olivia Newton-John, Rona Barrett

Proceeds to benefit VNA Health Community Programs and Charity Care

Rona Barrett PHOTOS COURTESY VNA HEALTH

Olivia Newton-John

“Grease” star Olivia Newton-John and journalist and advocate Rona Barrett will be saluted during VNA Health’s 22nd Annual Mother’s Day luncheon.

Both have local ties. Ms. Newton-John, a singer and movie star known for her support of local causes such as the Unity Shoppe, lived in Santa Ynez up to her death on Aug. 8. And Ms. Barrett is known for the Rona Barrett Foundation, which created the Golden Inn & Village, an affordable housing complex for low-income seniors in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The 90-minute luncheon in their honor is set for 11 a.m. May 12 at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to VNA Health Community Programs and subsidized Charity Care.

Dame Olivia Newton-John will be saluted as the Remembered Mother. Ms. Barrett — whose entertainment journalism career included interviews with stars such as John Wayne, Cher and Lucille Ball — will be the honored mother.

Andrew Firestone will be the emcee.

In honor of Ms. Newton-John’s performance in the 1978 movie “Grease,” San Marcos High School Theater students will perform the song “You’re the One I Want.” They’re directed by Shannon Saleh.

And the luncheon will feature something that Ms. Barrett loves a lot: flamenco music and dance. Dancers from Maria Bermudez’s Flamenco Performing Arts Studio will perform with Spanish guitarist Chris Fossek. Dancers include Natalia Trevino and Ashly McCollum. In fact, two of the dancers are Jesalyn McCollum, the 2018 Spirit of Fiesta, and Jack Harwood, the 2023 Spirit of Fiesta.

The luncheon will also feature a champagne reception, an auction and raffle.

Ms. Olivia Newton-John, a British-Australian singer, was recognized by Queen Elizabeth II as Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her dedication to music, cancer research and charity. Ms. Newton-John, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, worked on her dream of a world beyond cancer. She announced the creation of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Ms. Barrett is known for her work as an entertainment reporter and producer. Since 2000, her personal mission has been to provide affordable and dignified housing and care for seniors over 62 years old. The Rona Barrett Foundation welcomed its first tenants of the Golden Inn & Village, an independent living facility for low-income seniors, in December 2016. Harry’s House, named after Ms. Barrett’s late father, is under construction and will serve 60 additional residents with enhanced health services.

VNA Health is known for its Community Care programs and its ownership and operation of Santa Barbara-based Serenity House, the largest nonprofit hospice in California. VNA Health also owns and operates Loan Closet, which provides free short-term loans of basic medical equipment such as walkers, wheelchairs and bathroom safety equipment.

email: dmason@newspress.com